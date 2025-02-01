Ahead of the premiere of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on streaming service Disney+, the show’s star expressed relief that Disney did not make the series “annoying and woke.”

The new animated show features a Peter Parker from an alternate universe, so the series has a chance to mix and match characters from the famed original comic books in new ways. But such re-imagining has often provided an excuse to include extremist, left-wing ideals in shows, as the cartoon’s star seemed to recognize.

However, the man who lends his voice to Spidey recently said he is relieved that Disney didn’t veer to the far left with its newest interpretation of the Spider-Man story.

Actor Hudson Thames, who voices Peter Parker and Spider-Man, said that he was very worried that Disney would make the show “annoying and woke” when they asked him to star in the series, according to Deadline.

Thames says the series is “awesome,” but he apparently did have some reservations ahead of time.

“I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn’t, and I was like, ‘Yes, this is great, it’s so well written,’ like it feels real,” Thames said.

“I’m the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what’s happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice,” he added.

However, Thames’ assessment is not shared by most fans, who noticed several classic characters were race-swapped (Norman & Harry Osborn, drawing the ire of fired X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo,) or race-AND-sex-swapped (Curt Connors, “The Lizard,” becoming “Carla Connors”).

With Disney’s recent and ongoing history of shoehorning the extreme, left-wing agenda into everything it does, Thames can be excused for assuming that the woke agenda would be included in the series.

On Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Thames is repeating his work voicing Spider-Man as he also voiced the character for Disney’s animated series What If…? which just concluded its three-season run on the streaming service.

The ten-episode season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiered January 29 on Disney+.

