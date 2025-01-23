Disney’s ‘X-Men 97’ Creator Accuses Marvel Studios of Racism

Beau DeMayo, former showrunner and creator of Marvel’s X-Men ’97, which airs on Disney’s streaming service, has claimed the studio undermined black people and their stories.

In a recent post on X, DeMayo responded to news that a Wonderman project will likely race-swap a historically white character.

“I really want this show to be good but this makes sense as [Marvel Studios] does not take black people or our stories seriously. How could they when you have top execs making race jokes about black writers in notes meeting or saying ‘well, you can pitch that b/c you’re black,'” he said.

DeMayo was previously fired by Marvel Studios due to allegations of misconduct. As Deadline reported last year:

Months after DeMayo’s exit in March, Marvel/Disney exclaimed in August that he was fired because of the “egregious nature of the findings” in a misconduct probe. Last month, DeMayo said that he was let go in part because of some LGBTQ fan art he reposed, implying strongly such rigidity is emblematic of the company’s inside stance. Rumors at Disney have swirled around photos supposedly sent to X-Men ’97 colleagues and accusations of getting too touchy with people on X-Men ’97.

DeMayo denied the allegations and had his attorney file a lawsuit to invalidate the company’s non-disparagement agreement with his severance.

“The rumors being spread around me online are lies, and they are offensive, but more concerning is that they’re a smear campaign designed to discredit my credibility in order to cover up the egregious prejudicial misconduct stretching from select crew members on X-Men ’97, all the way all the way to the top at Marvel Studios,” DeMayo said at the time.

During DeMayo’s conversation on X this week, the YouTuber Flash responded by saying, “Woke Whites are the fakest of them all.”

“There’s truth to this. Worst racism I’ve experienced in my life has been from ‘well-meaning’ woke white people. They’re also oddly the LEAST receptive to constructive feedback on how they can do better,” said DeMayo.

When asked if that included Kevin Feige, DeMayo said that it will be revealed in court.

“I can’t say at this juncture,” he said. “But will once the court date is closer.”

