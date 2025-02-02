Actress Mia Farrow Floats Conspiracy Trump Will ‘Start a War’ to Secure a Third Term

Scared yet? Actress Mia Farrow thinks you should be. The actress announced Sunday she believes in a conspiracy theory that dictates President Donald Trump and his “toadies” will “start a war” to secure a third term in office.

She told her followers on social media that, “People find comfort in the belief that Trump & his motley band of toadies will be gone in 4 years. But I fear he wont leave. I fear he will try to change the Constitution- or ignore it- or start a war maybe w China in the belief that wartime will grant him a third term.”

Farrow provided no direct evidence to support her claim, she simply offered her observation as a warning to the world.

This is not the first time the Rosemary’s Baby actress has waded into politics of late.

Soon after Trump was elected she didn’t hold back her contempt, writing: “A convicted felon who assaulted women, did all he could to overthrow our 2020 elections, lied that he had won, stole our counties nuclear secrets, lied about that & showed them to foreign billionaires. Nothing to celebrate. Its sickening.”

In 2020 Farrow compared the crowd waiting for Trump’s speech at the White House for the Republican National Convention to the People’s Temple cult that committed mass suicide in Jonestown in 1978.

“This crown, packed together abd [sic] no masks brings to mind Jonestown – an adoring cult waiting for Jim Jones to appear,” Mia Farrow wrote on Twitter.

Jonestown was the location of the mass suicide carried out by the People’s Temple cult in 1978, on the orders of their leader Jim Jones. More than 900 people killed themselves, a third of whom were under the age of 17, making it one of the largest mass deaths in American history.

The septuagenarian actress went on to make the unfounded claim America’s some 180,000 coronavirus deaths could have been prevented if President Trump had not been in charge. Farrow provided no explanation as to how this would have happened.

“180,000 people didn’t have to die,” Mia Farrow wrote. “The virus didn’t have to spread across the nation- out of control. 80% of American coronavirus deaths could have been prevented by strong, clear leadership.”