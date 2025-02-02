Grammys Host Trevor Noah Cracks Deportation, Trump Tariffs Jokes

Comedian and former Comedy Central host Trevor Noah returned to host the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday and opened the night with some political quips about President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his mass illegal immigration crackdown.

“We’re gonna be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the recording academy and 20 million illegal immigrants,” Noah said during his opening monologue. “And tonight, no matter what happens, history will be made.”

During his extensive promotion of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and newly announced tour, Noah cracked a Trump tariffs joke. “I will say, though Beyoncé. There’s tariffs. We can’t afford a new tour, right? Maple syrup is about to be $50,” he said before acknowledging Lady Gaga, whom he said may have predicting the mood of 2025 with the title of her upcoming album: Mayhem.

The former Daily Show host also quipped about being deported. “We are going to have fun tonight. We’re going to do something different. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, there’s been a few changes in Washington,” he said. “I’m going to enjoy tonight, because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country.”