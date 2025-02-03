Grammys Surprise: The Beatles, Jimmy Carter Win; Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Snubbed

The Beatles and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter carried the night Sunday at the 2025 Grammys. Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, not so much.

The Beatles, British rock legends, picked up best rock performance for Now And Then, their “final” song, which was assembled from a demo by the late John Lennon.

The award was handed out at the Grammys’ “premiere ceremony”, which preceded the main event at 5pm in Los Angeles.

AP reports Carter was honored with a posthumous Grammy in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, recordings from his final Sunday School lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia. Musicians Darius Rucker, Lee Ann Rimes and Jon Batiste are featured on the record.

It was Carter’s fourth Grammy. His posthumous award joins his three previous ones for spoken word album.

Meanwhile Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish were not so fortunate, as Variety reports.

Neither recorded a win in any of their nominated categories.

Their pain was subsumed beneath the applause for Beyoncé who took home the top prize of album of the year for Cowboy Carter and Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for Not Like Us.