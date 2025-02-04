Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon spoke out in favor transgender surgery for minors during a protest in New York City on Monday.

The protest erupted on Monday at a park near NYU Langone after the hospital refused puberty blockers to two transgender minors in accordance with the Trump administration’s executive order. Nixon described herself as the “mother of a proud trans man” and said her life is “filled with the most amazing, beautiful” young trans people.

“I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man. I am here today as the aunts of a proud trans man. My best friend’s kid is trans and my kid’s best friend is trans,” she said. “My wife and I, our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful trans people. Young and old. But especially young.”

Nixon recalled how her “trans kid” underwent transition surgery at the hospital several years ago.

“My trans kid had his surgery at NYU a number of years ago. His doctors were fantastic. His surgeon was the best we could’ve imagined, she said. “And the idea that the city is filled with young people who thought they had a place to go where they could receive the highest care, and that place has now been shut to them sickens me. It sickens me to my core.”

Nixon lamented the “horror” that has been coming in her and trans peoples’ direction since the election of Donald Trump.

“But since the inauguration and I would say since the election, nothing has made me feel so good as coming around the corner today and seeing you all standing here fighting for trans rights. It’s so hard to know we’re being attacked on so many fronts. It is so hard to know, where and how to react first. But today I know. This is where I’m planting my flag,” she said.

The Trump administration recently issued an executive order only recognizing two sexes, male and female, while directing federal employees to stop promoting gender ideology within their respective departments.

During his inaugural address, the president expressed support for only two genders: male and female. His administration has also banned gender-transition surgery for minors.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.