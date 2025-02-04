Singer Janelle Monáe Rages: ‘F**k You Nelly’ for Performing at Trump Inauguration

Singer Janelle Monáe lashed out at rapper Nelly for performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, calling him a sellout and a “motherfucking fool.”

Monáe delivered her trash rant against Nelly during a Grammy afterparty on Sunday night as she sang a cover of the rapper’s iconic song “Hot in Here.”

“Fuck you Nelly,” Monáe said in the video obtained by TMZ. “I used to like Nelly but then he went to perform for Donald Trump. Nelly, you sold out. I used to think he was cool, but now you look like a motherfucking fool.”

The hate-filled rant came as Monáe performed a medley of songs with Anderson .Paak. She then proceeded to call Nelly the N-word.

“Fuck you [N word]. Get a new attitude,” she said. “I care about women, I care about Hispanics.”

Monáe had previously appeared at the Grammys to sing “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” during a tribute to Quincy Jones.

As Breitbart News reported, Nelly defended his decision to perform at Trump’s inauguration, calling it “an honor.”

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor. I respect the office,” Nelly said in an often contentious interview with fellow rapper Willie D. “It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office.”

“So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office,” he added.

“I was born on military base in Austin. My father served. My grandfather served. My uncle served. My auntie served. My cousins served. I’ve entertainment the troops all over the world. Ain’t no money in that. That’s something that I felt I had to do because I was one of those kids on those military bases, ” Nelly added.

Nelly also dismissed the idea of Trump being a white supremacist.

“I would ask them to show me where he’s a white supremacist,” Nelly said. “The politics, for me, is over. He won! He’s the president. He’s the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world.”

“It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would’ve asked me to perform, I would’ve performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would’ve won and asked me to perform, I would’ve performed,” he added.

The Grammy-winner also criticized Biden and Democrats, saying it was racist when Biden told radio host Charlamagne da God “you ain’t black” if you vote for Trump.

The conversation later changed when host Willie D called America a “Klan country.”

“That was created by the Democrats. The Klan was created by the Democrats,” Nelly said, a historic point to which Willie D conceded. “If you tell me this a Klan country. I ask you what party did the Klan come from. All the damage the Klan did, in the 20s, the 30s, the 40s, … all the damage that they did — but that party — we supposed to forgive all of that damage?”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.