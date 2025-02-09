Director Judd Apatow Takes Aim at Trump, Musk: ‘Please Go F**k Yourself’

This Is 40 filmmaker Judd Apatow added his name to a growing, tear-stained list of inconsolable Hollywood celebrities still appalled President Donald Trump is back in the White House during his opening monologue Saturday night at the 77th annual DGA Awards.

The writer and director, whose credits include Knocked Up and Funny People, was in Los Angeles for the event when he addressed the matter of the newly elected U.S. president.

“My new pronouns are ‘We’re fucked,’ ” Apatow said from the stage of the Beverly Hilton.

Apatow acknowledged there were probably stars in the room who voted for Trump and let loose.

He told the audience: “There’s a good chance that some of you in this room voted for Trump. I won’t judge you, I won’t judge you. But God will.”

Apatow also took aim at anyone in the crowd who owned anything created by Tesla CEO Musk: “If you’re the owner of the Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot, please go f*** yourself.”

Variety noted Apatow joked about moving from comedy in an attempt to make projects more aligned with Trump’s America.

“Maybe I should make TV that MAGA people would like,” he said, suggesting: “The Real Housewives of January 6.”

Apatow spoke at the same time actor Richard Gere lashed out at Trump as a “bully” and a “thug” on Saturday, choosing an awards ceremony in distant Spain to deliver his insults before lamenting the U.S. is now in a “very dark place.”

The 75-year-old, who received an International Goya Award at Spain’s top film honours, used his claimed political prescience to further warn the world authoritarianism is on the rise “everywhere,” as Breitbart News reported.

“We’re in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who’s the president of the United States. But it’s not just in the U.S., it’s everywhere,” he said, repeating an accusation he made in 2016 when he said Trump is “a guy who’s obviously Mussolini” and “a clown” plus a “demagogue.”

“Authoritarianism takes us all over,” Gere repeated Saturday.