Super Bowl: Kendrick Lamar Performs Song Calling Rapper Drake a ‘Pedophile’

The battle between rap megastars Kendrick Lamar and Drake reached the Super Bowl stage on Sunday when the Compton California crooner performed his smash hit diss track “Not Like Us,” which calls Drake a “certified pedophile,” during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On the stage set in the middle of the Caesars Superdome, Lamar, flanked by red-white-and-blue-clad backup dancers belted out lyrics to the #1 charting song that many industry experts call the track that won the rap battle between he and Drake.

Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young

You better not ever go to cell block one

To any bitch that talk to him and they in love

Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him

They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs

And Party at the party playin’ with his nose now

And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?

Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles

Drake, who’s currently on tour in Australia, filed a lawsuit last year in a New York federal court alleging his music label, Universal Music Group, published and promoted “Not Like Us,” even though it included false pedophilia allegations against Drake and suggested listeners should resort to vigilante justice. Lamar is not named in the suit.

“The lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us,’” the lawsuit says, referring to Lamar. “It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous.”

The Associated Press contributed to the story.