Anti-Trump ‘The Apprentice’ Director Ali Abbasi Parts Ways with Production Company Amid Groping Allegation

In what some may say is a classic example of phycological projection, Ali Abbasi, the director of the anti-Trump film, The Apprentice — which features a scene depicting the 45th and 47th president raping his wife — has parted ways with his talent agency and production company after being hit with a groping allegation.

Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi has parted ways with his U.S. representatives at the talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and the production company, Entertainment 360, amid a groping allegation, according to a report by Deadline.

“We’re told there is an ugly backstory here,” the outlet reported. “Events unfolded at CAA’s Golden Globes afterparty, where, sources said, an inebriated Abbasi aggressively groped an A-list, CAA-repped actor.”

Sources told Deadline that the talent agency demanded Abbasi apologize to the actor, while others close to the The Apprentice director told the outlet Abbasi was explicitly advised not to contact the A-list star.

Nonetheless, the entire ordeal ended with Abbasi no longer working with his CAA and Entertainment 360. The filmmaker had officially parted ways with the two companies as of January 27.

Moreover, Abbasi has also left the PR firm, The Lede Company, although it appears the reason for that is simply because his contract expired following the release of his anti-Trump film, The Apprentice.

Abbasi is now solely being represented by the UK-based talent agency, LARK Management, Deadline reported.

While the filmmaker has yet to respond to the groping allegation, his representatives said in a statement to the outlet, “I can confirm that I’ve made the decision to move in a new direction with my career.”

“I’m grateful for the work CAA and Entertainment 360 have done, particularly their commitment to The Apprentice, which remains a project I’m incredibly proud of,” Abbasi representatives added, speaking on behalf of the director.

“I look forward to announcing my next steps at the appropriate time,” they added.

As Breitbart News reported, Abbasi’s film features an unflattering portrayal of President Donald Trump in his early years, and has been slammed by viewers for depicting him as a rapist in a scene where actor Sebastian Stan’s Trump character is seen assaulting and raping actress Maria Bakalova’s Ivana Trump character.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.