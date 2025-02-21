Madonna: ‘We Have a President Who Calls Himself Our King. If This Is a Joke, I’m Not laughing’

Pop singer Madonna wrote a little poem in response to the White House recently calling President Trump “king” after he halted NYC congestion tolls.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the Trump administration “moved Wednesday to halt congestion pricing tolls in Democrat-run New York City, a move designed to spare small business owners, commuters and workers the burden of paying to access Manhattan.” In response, the official White House X account posted a digital painting of a grinning President Trump adorned with a crown beside the caption “Long Live the King.”

“‘CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!'” the post said.

The post did not exactly earn rave reviews from Trump critics, many of whom saw it as a tasteless flex. On Thursday, Madonna issued her own take by sharing a melancholic photo of herself with the following poem:

I thought this country was built by Europeans, escaping living under the rule of a King, to establish a New World governed by the people. Currently we have a president who calls Himself. Our King If this is a joke, I’m not laughing

Madonna, who said in 2017 that she pondered blowing up the White House in response to Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, has repeatedly used her social media to issue self-aggrandizing, over-dramatic takes during the president’s second term. Most recently, she shared a photo of herself baring cleavage while encouraging her followers to stay in the fight.

“It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,” she said in a January message that included the pride flag and a broken heart emoji. “Don’t give up the fight!”

