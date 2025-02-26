Filmmaker James Cameron Mourns Trump’s Reelection: ‘It’s Horrific… Sickening’

Avatar director James Cameron is mourning the reelection of President Donald Trump as he seeks citizenship in New Zealand. “It’s horrific, it’s horrifying — like watching a car crash over and over.”

“I think it’s horrific, I think it’s horrifying,” Cameron told The Fucking News podcast after being asked about President Trump’s reelection.

The Hollywood director, who is on his way to becoming a citizen of New Zealand, went on to describe the United States under President Trump as “like watching a car crash over and over.”

“I see a turn away from everything decent,” Cameron said. “America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit.”

While Cameron didn’t dive into detail about what specific actions he had in mind, he went on to claim that he does not feel any safer in New Zealand, saying Trump’s presidency affects the entire world.

“We are all in this together globally,” he said. “I don’t know if I feel any safer here, but I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about it on the front page every single day. And it’s just sickening.”

While Americans enter into what President Trump is calling the “golden era,” the Aliens director prefers to live under a rock.

“There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets — at least they’ll put it on page three,” Cameron said. “I just don’t want to see that guy’s face anymore on the front page of the paper.”

“It’s inescapable there, it’s like watching a car crash over and over and over,” he added.

