Actress Kim Basinger, who herself is no stranger to cinematic sex scenes, expressed ambivalence over the rise of “intimacy coordinators” during the post-#MeToo era.

Speaking with Variety in a recent interview about her storied career, the former Batman and 9 1/2 Weeks star likened intimacy coordinators to “supervised visits.”

“I can’t imagine having somebody come up to me and say, ‘Do you mind if they put their hand here?’ That’s just another person in the room. Either we work it out or we don’t,” she said. “I don’t see all of this need for supervised visits.”

Actress Mikey Madison recently sparked controversy when she revealed not wanting an intimacy coordinator on the set when filming Anora.

“It was a choice that I made,” Madison said in a conversation with Pamela Anderson for Variety‘s Actors on Actors.

Though Madison said that director Sean Baker and his wife, producer Samantha Quan, offered an intimacy coordinator, she and her co-star ultimately “decided that it would be best just to keep it small.”

“We were able to streamline it, shoot it super quickly,” Madison said.

“I think with intimacy coordination, it’s a case-by-case basis, film-by film-basis. If an actor requests one, 100%. But I have directed approximately 10 sex scenes throughout my career, and I’m very comfortable doing so. It is our No. 1 priority to keep our actors safe, protected, comfortable and involved in the process,” she later told Variety.

Actor Michael Douglass also recently suggested that the filming of sex scenes has become stifled by the presence of intimacy coordinators in post-MeToo Hollywood.

“I’m past the age where I’ve got to worry about that. But it’s interesting with all the intimacy coordinators,” he said. “It feels like executives taking control away from filmmakers — but there have been some terrible faux pas and harassment.”

“Sex scenes are like fight scenes, it’s all choreographed. In my experience, you take responsibility as the man to make sure the woman is comfortable, you talk it through. You say, ‘OK, I’m gonna touch you here if that’s all right.’ It’s very slow but looks like it’s happening organically, which is hopefully what good acting looks like,” he added.

Douglas also said that actors who gained a bad reputation for intimacy scenes would be dealt with by losing work.

“I’m sure there were people that overstepped their boundaries, but before, we seemed to take care of that ourselves. They would get a reputation and that would take care of them.

“But I talked to the ladies, [because] I did a few of those sex movies — sexual movies — and we joke about it now, what it would have been like to have an intimacy coordinator working with us,” he added.

