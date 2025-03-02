Watch: Conan O’Brien Trolls Netflix Trans Star Karla Sofia Gascón over Past Tweets at Oscars

Comedian Conan O’Brien had a fun time trolling Karla Sofia Gascón, a transgender actor nominated for Best Actress with Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, for past tweets that likely torpedoed Karla’s award chances.

“Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” said Conan, sparking riotous laughter from the audience.

During his opening monologue, the comedian avoided any and all political jokes, not once mentioning President Trump or any other politician, right or left, for that matter.

As Breitbart News reported, Gascón’s Oscar campaign for Best Actress took a nose dive after past posts were resurfaced.

Oscar-nominated Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascón has come under fire after old tweets have resurfaced showing Gascón making derogatory comments about Muslims, George Floyd, the COVID-19 vaccine, and Oscars diversity. The old social media posts are threatening to upend Netflix’s Oscar campaign for Gascón — who has been riding a way of positive publicity for being the first openly transgender performer to ever receive an Academy Award nomination. Major Hollywood trade publications are running with the story as Oscar voters prepare to cast their final ballots starting in February. While Gascón appears to have deleted the old tweets, screenshots verified by Variety are currently circulating online. The posts appears to have been first dug up by an independent journalist named Sarah Hagi.

Though Gascón apologized for the past posts, Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard said he felt the actor was “playing the victim.”

“She’s talking about herself as a victim, which is surprising. It’s as if she thought that words don’t hurt,” he said. “I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions.”

Actress Zoe Saldaña has also distanced herself from Gascón.

“I’m sad. Time and time again, that’s the word because that is the sentiment that has been living in my chest since everything happened,” Saldaña said recently. “I’m also disappointed. I can’t speak for other people’s actions. All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.