‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Urges Jewish Celebs Not to ‘Hide’ but to Speak Out About Antisemitism

Actor David Schwimmer, star of TV’s Friends, has called on Jewish celebrities to end their silence and stand up against antisemitism.

Appearing Tuesday at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Never Is Now antisemitism conference in New York, Schwimmer urged Jewish celebs to put an end to the “low profile” many have adopted on their heritage, the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

“Plenty of people I respect, even some of my heroes in entertainment, music, and sports, have chosen to keep a low profile and sit this one out,” he said. “So many have chosen not to say anything publicly at all. And if I can say something directly to them: I really wish you would.”

The actor went on to say: “I wish you would stand up. I wish you would speak out, because your voice would be so meaningful to your fans who love you, to your community members who need you, to folks who can use just a little solidarity right now.”

Schwimmer, who recently starred in Goosebumps: The Vanishing, reminded celebrities that with fame comes “responsibility” to raise awareness during a “time of danger, bigotry, and violence,” though he noted the risk that may accompany activism.

The entertainer acknowledged that “speaking out often comes at a cost” and that “like so many others, I’ve been attacked and threatened by people I’ve never met. I’ve been abandoned by people I thought were friends and by organizations I thought were allies, but I’ve also found amazing moments of meaning and solidarity.”

Schwimmer also referenced Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel’s famous quote, “the opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.” The TV veteran then asked, “What is indifference? It’s inaction. It’s silence. Sometimes in moments of danger, it could feel like our only option is to stay quiet, to avoid drawing attention to ourselves, to hide.”

“But here’s the truth: Now is not the time to disappear. Now is the time to show up, to reach out, to connect with one another, to find strength in our community and to raise up our voices together. Why don’t we do that?” Schwimmer insisted.

