Whoopi Goldberg Boycotting Kennedy Center to Protest Trump Takeover

Take that, Donald Trump. The View host Whoopi Goldberg revealed Thursday she has “no plans” to return to the Kennedy Center until it returns to “what it was supposed to be” in the time before the president took over.

Whoopi’s announcement came during Wednesday’s episode of the talk show, as she and her co-hosts discussed the Hamilton producers canceling the Tony Award-winning musical’s spring 2026 run at the Kennedy Center in D.C., the Wrap reports.

In canceling, the producers explicitly cited Trump’s takeover as the reason, as Breitbart News reported.

“I understand why they did it, and I have no plans to go back to the Kennedy Center, until the Kennedy Center becomes what it was supposed to be,” Whoopi said. “And that was a welcome place for all artists, no matter what your groove is. You know, they did not make judgements about the people they put in there.”

The ABC host also voiced her own discontent with how the takeover happened, lamenting “the fact that it was not a discussion.”

“It was a big smack to the arts, which do not have a politics,” she said. “The politics are, look at the differences in the actors. That’s the real statement. That’s why they came out and made those statements, because people were messing with them, because Hamilton did not look like Hamilton.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump was made chairman of the center following the firing of departed resident Deborah Rutter.

In turn, Trump aide and former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell was named interim president while Trump replaced outgoing chair David Rubenstein.

As a result of the shakeup, several stars, including superstar soprano Renée Fleming, announced they would be cutting ties with the Kennedy Center.

Now Whoopi Goldberg joins their petulant number.