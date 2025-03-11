‘Harry Potter’ Actress Jessie Cave Joins OnlyFans to Post ‘Sensual’ Hair Videos to ‘Get Out of Debt’

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joined the pornography subscription platform OnlyFans to post “sensual” hair videos in order “to get out of debt” and renovate her house.

“I’m starting OnlyFans. Hair stuff. So, stuff like this,” Cave said in a video posted to her Instagram as she brushed her hair, adding that she hopes to generate “the best quality hair sounds.”

Watch Below:

In the video, the actress was speaking with a man off camera, who asked, “Is that what people like?” to which she replied, “The sounds, yeah.”

“So you should mic it,” the man suggested, to which the Pride star responded, “I know, but I can’t afford a mic.”

After being asked if OnlyFans subscribers will enjoy watching her hair videos “in a sexual way,” Cave replied, “Well, it is a fetish, I think. I hope. Slutty Mormon, like, I’m going for kind of like, you know, a very pure aesthetic.”

“What are you hoping for from all this?” the man off camera asked, to which the Buffering actress responded, “Just very sensual stuff with my hair. I think this could make the big bucks.”

During Monday’s episode of her Before We Break Up Again podcast, Cave announced, I am launching an OnlyFans,” before insisting, “It’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish one. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual, does it?”

“I’m launching a hair OnlyFans,” the actress elaborated. “This is entirely for hair-based content. It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest or fetish with hair.”

Watch Below:

Cave suggested that she got the idea to start a hair-related OnlyFans because she had already been posting “videos with my hair on Instagram” for a while, and noticed that she would get a lot of “comments.”

“It’s never dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing, and I jut thought, ‘Fuck it, I’m gonna do something that is very niche,'” Cave, who portrayed Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter films, said.

“I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me, because I have been this very kind of straight, prim actress for a lot of my career, and this is very much a way of me saying, ‘Okay, I’m doing something that is not normal. This is weird — and a bit kinky,'” she added.

In addition to allegedly “empowering” herself, Cave also revealed that other reasons for starting an OnlyFans is “to get out of debt” and complete house renovations, including covering arsenic and lead wallpaper, and installing a new roof, among other home projects, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.