‘Deadpool’ Comics Creator Mocks ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Dismal Box Office Performance

Rob Liefeld, co-creator of the Deadpool comics, publicly mocked Captain America: Brave New World for its poor box office performance.

Liefeld, who recently cut all ties with Marvel, said “the mighty have fallen” after sharing a story about the Captain America sequel being just $55 million shy of breaking even in the box office after 24 days.

“After 24 days, $55 million from BREAK EVEN. The mighty have fallen,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/robertliefeld/status/1898752016081461311

According to Collider, Captain America: Brave New World recently surpassed the first Captain America movie at the box office.

With $176.5 million domestically and $370.7 million globally, Brave New World is just $100,000 short of overtaking The First Avenger domestically but has surpassed the first Captain America film’s worldwide total. Released in 2011 as a part of the MCU’s Phase One, The First Avenger concluded its global run with around $370.6 million. This was nothing to write home about, considering its reported $150 million budget, but fans seemed to like star Chris Evans in the titular role, and the movie has certainly grown in reputation since then. That being said, it was released 14 years ago, and for a contemporary superhero film to surpass its lifetime run isn’t as enviable an achievement as it sounds.

Liefeld famously cut ties with Marvel in February, claiming he was unfairly snubbed from the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere as a means to “embarrass, diminish, defeat me.”

“Marvel’s treatment of creators has never been their strength,” he said at the time. “Without the worlds, the characters and the concepts that we create — and in this specific case, the world of Deadpool — there are no films to shoot. No blockbusters to distribute. … I am not the easy button at Staples. I am the human imagination behind it all.”

People on X accused Liefeld of holding a grudge against Marvel.

“This is a high school tantrum where no one invited you to the make-out party,” said one user.

“You’re still on this shit?? Dude, it’s not a good look for you. You want handshakes and being invited to after parties? Go make your Youngblood movie,” another said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.