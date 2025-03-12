‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri: Elon Musk an ‘Idiot’ and a ‘Fascist’

Ayo Edebiri, the actress perhaps best known for her Golden Globe-winning performance in the critically acclaimed FX cooking drama The Bear, responded to Elon Musk sharing a rumor that she’s starring in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film by blasting the billionaire DOGE chief as an “idiot” and a “fascist.”

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man LMAO,” Edebiri wrote in an Instagram post.

“So not only is he a double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot. but anyway,” she wrote, pointing to the left-wing fueled hoax that Musk did a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Edebiri certainly didn’t deserve whatever vitriol she took over rumors she’d replace Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. But man, it certainly sounds like a move Disney would make. Variety had it that Barbie star Margot Robbie was slated to lead her own Pirates film. A lady Captain Jack? That’s on brand for Disney. This is the same studio whose animated Disney+ series Baymax featured a menstruating transgender man who offers advice to women about which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”

Edebiri’s “Elon is an idiot” line echos that of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and recently comedian Bill Burr.