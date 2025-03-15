Comedian Tim Dillon Roasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’: Rachel Zegler ‘Is in Hamas’… ‘I Want To See Dwarves!’

Comedian Tim Dillon mercilessly riffed on Disney’s troubled live-action Snow White remake a week before its release in theaters, cracking jokes about star Rachel Zegler’s radical politics and the decision to make its dwarf characters computer animated.

“Look at this Snow White [film]. Disney is in big trouble here,” Dillon said in on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Tim Dillon Show. “You have Rachel Zegler, who is in Hamas, and Gal Gadot, who is in the IDF. They’re stars of the movie, and they’re on both sides of the Middle East [conflict].” (Zegler is not actually in Hamas, for those who don’t get the joke.)

Watch Below:

The comedian went on to lament the movie’s lack of real-life dwarves because of complaints from actor Peter Dinklage, himself a dwarf.

“And there’s no fucking dwarves, because Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones opened his mouth and said, ‘This is fucked up to have dwarves in the movie called Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” Dillon said.

“So now we’ve got a lot of pro-Palestine, a lot of pro-Israel, and no fucking dwarves in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” the comedian quipped.

Dillon added, “Now Disney doesn’t know what the hell is going on, because Rachel Zegler is coming out and screaming ‘From the river to the sea,’ or whatever she does, and Gal Gadot is doing her whole thing, you know, lighting infants on fire, and there’s no dwarves!”

“So, my whole thing is, does it seem like a fun film?” the comedian wondered. “I want to see dwarves. I don’t want the Middle East conflict. I want dwarves.”

As Breitbart News reported, dwarf actors called out Disney in 2022, after the studio announced it was rethinking the seven dwarf characters in its Snow White remake after Dinklage called the story and roles “fucking backwards.”

And more recently, Zegler infamously attacked and smeared supporters of President Donald Trump and made “Free Palestine” proclamations, as well as bashing the original 1937 film and calling Snow White’s love interest a stalker.

Meanwhile, Zegler’s co-star, Gal Gadot, an Israeli, has defended herself and Israel from the same genocidal pro-Hamas supporters that the West Side Story actress failed to publicly condemn.

All in all, much of the public, like Dillon, is likely watching the drama unfold, wondering why they can’t just watch a movie without being drawn into a culture war maelstrom.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.