Dropkick Murphys Singer Scolds Fan Wearing Trump Hat: ‘Shut the F**k Up for Five Minutes’

Ken Casey, lead singer of the rock band Dropkick Murphys, scolded a fan wearing a pro-Trump hat during a show in Boston on Saturday night.

Casey allegedly began scolding the fan for holding up the hat “all fucking night.”

“We’re gonna play a song about our grandparents and people who fought Nazis in the war and shit, if you could just shut the fuck up for five minutes,” he said.

Casey then called it ironic for Republicans to “all wear” a “Chinese fucking red” hat that is “dying their brains.”

“You’ve got the black-on-black Elon Musk, true Nazi edition,” said Casey.

“Bro, listen, I admire your dedication, but I will ask everyone, if you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult, how do you know who’s in a cult?” Casey continued as he pointed at the fan in the hat. “They’ve been holding up a fucking hat the whole night to represent a president. This is America. There’s no kings here!”

As noted by TheWrap, Casey previously lambasted a fan for wearing a pro-Trump hat during a show in Clearwater, Florida, this month when he bet that the hat was not made in the United States.

“The reason we speak out, we don’t care if we lose fans, because when history is said and done, we want it known that the Dropkick Murphys stood with the people, we stood with the workers,” Casey said at the time. “It’s all a fucking scam, guys.”

Casey even said that the band “always sells proudly made in America merchandise only.”

“And here’s the bet I’d like to make: If you lose the bet, we switch shirts, OK? If you win the bet, I give you $100 and the shirt,” he said. “It’s made in Nicaragua! He’s taking the shirt off. We’re taking crime off the streets.”

As Breitbart News reported, Ken Casey began speaking out against Donald Trump in 2022 when he told fans wearing Make America Great Again hats they were being played by “swindlers.”

“If you are out there buying those fucking hats that these swindlers are selling at that fucking fair… then you are part of the problem and I’ll tell you why, because you are being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world,” he said.

