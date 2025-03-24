Bill Maher Says ‘F**k You’ to Critics of His Scheduled Trump White House Meeting

Comedian Bill Maher had two words for those who would criticize his scheduled meeting with President Trump at the White House: “fuck you.”

During an interview with comedian Andrew Schulz on his Club Random podcast, Maher discussed his scheduled meeting with President Trump and how it would bother hard leftists.

“Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago and he said ‘I want you to meet Trump. I’m going to take you to the White House.’ So now we’re going to do that,” he said.

“There will be lots of people on the left who will be like ‘How dare you talk to this man?’ Like fuck you. I’m not playing this game that you mean girls play,” he continued. “Where you’re like ‘you cant sit at my lunch table, because I’m not talking to you.’ Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the fuck do you think you have to talk to?”

It’s one thing if you win it. It’s another thing if you lose it,” he added.

Maher mentioned how a change has happened in the Democrat Party, noting that certain figureheads like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others have moderated by courting voices on the right in a spirit of conversation.

“We got to get more of this going,” said Maher. “This has to become the center. This has to become a real center. It’s a few lonely islands that need to become a bigger sandbar.”

