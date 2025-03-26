Creed’s Scott Stapp Praises Kahn’s Faith Inspired ‘Fingerprints’: ‘I Feel the Divine in This Song’

Scott Stapp, the front man for the rock band Creed, which recently sold out Madison Square Garden, has weighed in on Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn’s new single “Fingerprints,” which has already gone viral on its first day, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on X alone, and gaining support from John Rich, Sean Hannity, Ric Grenell, among others.

“The song is a gift. As a writer and songwriter, I know when you feel like something came from somewhere else and it was uniquely inspired by something greater than ourselves yet it came through us. I feel the divine in this song. I feel God,” Stapp wrote in a testimonial posted by Kahn on Instagram.

“Scott was one of the first believers in what I was doing musically about 20 years ago,” Kahn told Breitbart News. “To read those words he wrote about “Fingerprints” means more to me than I can explain. We’ve both been through a lot over the years, musically and personally. I’ve always been a fan of his and the band, so I’m beyond grateful the song hit him so hard.”

In fact, it was a little over 20 years ago when Stapp heard a CD from Kahn’s unsigned band The Color Green and called the singer-songwriter personally. “I was kind of blown away when Scott called, being that Creed was just coming off their massive record Human Clay, and he still took the time to reach out.”

Stapp ended up executive producing Kahn’s next record Rust and gave The Color Green an opening slot at Staples Center in L.A. “Probably the best night of my life,” Kahn said about playing the house that Shaq built. “I didn’t pick up a guitar or start writing until I was around 25, so to end up playing a venue like that for one of the biggest rocks bands in the world was never something I thought I’d have the opportunity to do.”

Stapp and Kahn recently reconnected in Nashville by chance about five years ago and have stayed in contact.

“Fingerprints” marks the follow up to Kahn’s hit song: the Trump-inspired “Fighter,” which earned the #1 spot atop the Billboard Digital Sales charts last year. Kahn released “Fingerprints” after a season of loss which included losing his home in the Palisades fires.

Stapp and Creed are scheduled to resume touring in the summer of 2025.

FOLLOW JON KAHN on INSTAGRAM

FOLLOW SCOTT STAPP on INSTAGRAM

FOLLOW CREED on INSTAGRAM