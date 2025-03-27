Janelle Monáe, Hannah Einbinder Attack ‘Bully’ Trump at Human Rights Campaign Ceremony

Singer Janelle Monáe and actress Hannah Einbinder hit out at President Donald Trump during their speeches at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Accepting the HRC’s Equality Award, Monáe challenged those in the audience to stand up to bullies and implied that a bully got elected president in the form of Donald Trump.

“Bullies only win when we let them think they can,” Monáe said. “Here’s the truth, bullying doesn’t stop when we grow up. It doesn’t end when we leave school. It just gets bigger. It rebrands itself. The bully gets elected president.”

Monáe then said that she will continue to stand with immigrants, transgender people, and other communities she feels have been targeted in the current political climate.

“Let’s make it clear. We will challenge the giant,” she concluded.

Actress Hannah Einbinder (HBO’s Hacks) received the HRC’s Visibility Award for her work on LGBTQ representation and denounced the United States for its support of Israel.

“My queerness is a tradition of social justice, as is my Judaism,” Einbinder said. “To me, these are traditions of humanity, of care for human life, all human life. Equally as a queer person, as a Jewish person, and as an American, I am horrified by the Israeli government’s massacre of well over 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza. I am ashamed and infuriated that this mass murder is funded by our American tax dollars. It should not be controversial to say that we should all be against murdering civilians.”

Einbinder then denounced President Trump for the pending deportation of Mahmoud Khalil.

“A young activist was ripped away from his eight months pregnant wife in the night with no crime and no warrant, and Donald Trump says this violent disappearance was done to combat antisemitism,” Einbinder said. “Mahmoud Khalil standing alongside both Palestinians and many Jewish students calling for the Israeli army to stop dropping bombs on his homeland does not make me feel unsafe. Elon Musk and Steve Bannon ‘Heiling Hitler’ does. Donald Trump calling a group of white nationalists with Tiki torches shouting, ‘Jews will not replace us,’ ‘very fine people,’ does.”

As Breitbart News reported, Khalil, a noncitizen here in the United States on a green card, “began protesting Israel’s counter-offensive less than a week after Hamas launched its bloody and chaotic cross-border October 7 raid. The raiding Hamas gunmen yelled Islamic slogans as they killed roughly 1,000 Jewish civilians, including many young people at an early-morning rave.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.