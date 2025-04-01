Jason Momoa Won’t Let His Children Have TV or Phones: ‘I Just Want Them to Use Their Creativity’

Aquaman star Jason Momoa said he has not given his children a phone, a TV, or video games, encouraging them to use their own imagination.

Speaking with Deadline ahead of the premiere for the new Minecraft movie, Momoa said that his children will learn to explore the digital world when they become adults.

“We don’t have a TV,” said Momoa. “My son doesn’t even have a phone. He’s 16 and he doesn’t have a phone. We’re different. He’s going to be 18, he’s going to have a phone, he’s going to be out of the house and he can explore the world after that.”

Momoa said that he prefers his children to “use their creativity in a different way.”

“I just want them to use their creativity in a different way and so we do a lot of other things,” said Momoa.

Momoa then got more philosophical, observing that the world got along just fine before everyone had a phone.

“Everyone was doing just fine. You and I didn’t grow up with phones, so no one told me what to do and I had to find it,” he said.

Momoa did say that he and his children watch movies together as a family.

The actor received an outpouring of support on social media.

“Too many parents give their kids iPads and phones now and it’s just horrible. I’ve seen multiple 3-6 year olds just given tablets now and it’s just such a bad way to parent. It may fix things now but it’ll cause issues later in life,” one commenter said.

As Breitbart News reported last year, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) banned the use of phones during school hours amid outcry from educators.

“Our students are glued to their cell phones – not unlike adults,” said LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin. “They’re surreptitiously scrolling in school, in class time. They have their head in their hands walking down the hallways. They’re not talking to each other or playing at lunch or recess because they have their AirPods in.”

