‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Praises Trump’s Border Crackdown After Son’s Fentanyl Death

Rick Harrison of the reality show Pawn Stars has praised the Trump administration for cracking down on the border following his son’s death from a fentanyl overdose last year.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Rick Harrison’s son, Adam, died at the age of 39 due to a fentanyl overdose, putting America’s fentanyl crisis right on the reality star’s doorstep.

“The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better,” Harrison said at the time.

A little over a year later, Harrison said that the Trump administration did right by closing the southern border.

“Closing the border was absolutely amazing,” Harrison told Fox News. “That’s where … that’s where it’s all coming from.”

“I want anyone selling fentanyl to go to jail for the rest of their life,” Harrison added. “They’re selling poison. They’re killing people. I think it’s every 11 minutes someone dies from fentanyl in this country.”

The California Department of Public Health claims warns fentanyl to be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than​ morphine.

“It’s just horrific, and something has to be done about it. If you make the punishment for selling it so bad, it’ll probably still be out there to some degree, but a lot of it’ll go away. Close up the borders, you know, really start cracking down on these countries that are letting people manufacture it there,” he said.

The reality star revealed that Trump called him personally to offer his condolences after Adam’s death and promising that that the administration would “do what we can” to stop the fentanyl crisis.

“I was kind of a train wreck at the time. I’ll be completely honest,” Harrison said. “I don’t remember the conversation that well. I mean, I was really bad for a week. I believed him – just look at the border now. Border crossings are down 98% or something like that. It was just coming across the border like crazy, and like, we just need to crack down.”

