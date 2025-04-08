Nolte: China Dodges as Establishment Media Speculate About Beijing Banning Hollywood Movies

The far-left Variety is speculating (without evidence) that President Trump’s tariffs have caused China to consider banning Hollywood movies.

“This past weekend in China, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie conquered the box office,” writes Variety. “But it might be a short-lived triumph thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s tariffs.”

“China is reportedly considering a slate of retaliatory measures against the U.S. that could potentially devastate Hollywood‘s access to the world’s second-largest box office,” Variety adds, citing as its source a Bloomberg report that itself cites — get this — “two influential Chinese social media figures.”

Oh, okay.

“The identical posts from both influential accounts cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation,” Variety continues, “and outlined several potential retaliatory actions being considered by Chinese authorities, including: ‘Reducing or completely banning the import of American films.’”

Sounds like America’s fake news outlets are citing China’s Kim and Kendall Kardashian as an excuse to pile on the fear porn around Trump’s tariff strategy and drive the stock market down further in the hopes of driving down Trump’s approval ratings.

China says it won’t comment on online remarks (smart China). A community note on X further clarifies the weakness of this story:

The source of the claim is from a blog on WeChat, not Xinhua News Agency, claiming that “some experts” believe that “departments concerned” are studying shrinking or even completely eliminating the annual quota of American films. There’s currently no official report from China

Nothing would be more welcome than China banning American films. That would be fantastic news. Were it to happen, maybe Hollywood would stop making movies to appeal to China’s fascist censors and instead make movies again to appeal to Normal People, moviegoers like myself who are tired of sterile blockbusters with zero sex appeal.

I’ll tell you what this sounds like — nothing more or less than the Penske Monopoly looking for any excuse to join the anti-Trump tariff pile-on—bunch of pathetic joiners.

And how tone-deaf.

They cannot even grasp the fact that most people hate Hollywood, especially Normal People. Hollywood is now a degenerate industry that seeks to queer our kids, cut the breasts off of tomboys, proclaim narcissism a virtue, and insult anyone who disagrees with them as bigoted Neanderthals. After all that, they expect us to cry a river over an industry that hates us and stopped making movies for us as soon as China showed them a little leg?

I don’t think so.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.