Author Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by law enforcement and later charged on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday afternoon in East Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department press release.

Shriner’s inncident with police came amid a sequence of events that included a suspected three-car crash hit-and-run and a subsequent manhunt. Officers pursuing a man involved in a suspected hit-and-run found a woman, later identified as Shriner, in a “neighboring residence armed with a handgun,” the LAPD press release said.

“Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence. She later exited and was taken into custody,” the release said. “Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported Shriner to a local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

“No officers or other community members were injured during this incident. It was later determined that Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run and lived at the residence where she was observed. She was ultimately absentee booked for attempted murder,” the release said.

Video captures the dramatic moments officers fled to the scene.