Celebrities Lambaste Bill Maher for Praising Trump Following His White House Meeting

Celebrities did not respond kindly to comedian Bill Maher visiting the White House for dinner with President Trump and were even more incensed over his retelling of the dinner.

As Breitbart News reported, Maher finally divulged the details about his dinner with Trump weeks after teasing it, describing the president as gracious and completely different from the man he knew on television.

“He’s much more self-aware than he lets on in public. Look, I get it, it doesn’t matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian, it matters who he is on the world stage,” Maher said last Friday. “I’m just taking it as a positive that this person exists, because everything I’ve ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent, at least on this night with this guy.”

“I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And, honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That’s just how it went down, make of it what you will. Me, I feel it’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days,” Maher added.

Celebrities criticized Maher for what they characterized as giving Trump the PR stunt he wanted.

“Don’t overanalyze Maher prostituting himself to Trump. Maher works for the same fascists at Warner who took over and corrupted CNN. I’ve known Bill since 1978. He was a shameless opportunist with no real principles then and he remains so. This is so he can keep his HBO show,” Keith Olbermann said on X.

“Here’s what Maher is not: a person of color, a woman, gay, trans, an immigrant, Muslim, on Social Security & Medicare/Medicaid, disabled, the working class. So it’s no wonder he can jet to the WH & find Trump so fucking ‘charming’ & ‘real’. Sickening…” said producer Andy Ostroy on X.

“Darth Vader being ‘gracious’ and ‘not fake.’ Everything we’ve ever not liked about him is absent in this scene,” Patton Oswalt said on Blue Sky as he shared a screenshot from the Empire Strikes Back.

“Plenty of sociopaths can be gracious over dinner – I’m sure some SS members were very gentlemanly at cocktail parties – bill / What a fool,” actor John Cusack said on Blue Sky.

