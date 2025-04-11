Maher: I Wouldn’t Feel Comfortable Talking to Obama, Clinton Like I Did Trump, I Criticized Him and He Was Fine With It 

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed his meeting with President Donald Trump and said that Trump was very receptive to criticism and said, “I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump.” But “it doesn’t matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian, it matters who he is on the world stage.”

Maher began by saying that Trump was much different than the person who had tweeted negatively about him the day before the meeting and Trump wants respect, like everyone does.

Maher added, “He’s much more self-aware than he lets on in public. Look, I get it, it doesn’t matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian, it matters who he is on the world stage. I’m just taking it as a positive that this person exists, because everything I’ve ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent, at least on this night with this guy.”

Maher further stated that Trump genuinely asked for his opinion on the nuclear situation with Iran and other issues and took in Maher’s criticism over Trump ending the Iran nuclear deal. And laughed at jokes Maher made, even when Maher made fun of him.

He added, “I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And, honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That’s just how it went down, make of it what you will. Me, I feel it’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days.”

Maher further stated that he doesn’t think Trump will change any of his policies.

