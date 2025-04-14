Majority of the 100,000 Coachella Attendees Financed Their Tickets

A review of ticket purchases for this year’s Coachella music festival shockingly reveals that about 60 percent of attendees financed their event costs.

The report found that many of the festival goers have opted to pay for their tickets on a buy now, pay later basis using the festival’s installment plan option, according to financial site Payments Journal.

With the option, ticket buyers pay a $41 down payment fee to enroll, and can pay as little as $19.99 monthly for their total price. Tickets start at $499 for the event and go up from there.

The buyers must have paid their full price and fees before the festival kicks off and if they miss a payment, they are given a ten-day grace period to make it up. If the full costs have not been paid ahead of the event, buyers are allowed to use what they have paid as a credit for next year’s festival.

When the payment program began in 2018, only 18 percent of attendees chose the option. But this year, use of the program has soared.

Other festivals also offer similar buy now, pay later plans including Tennessee’s Bonnnaroo festival, and the U.K.’s Bloodstock heavy metal music event.

Tickets are far from the only expense festival goers face to attend the show. Many have complained this year over the sky-high costs of meals and lodging, as well.

According to the New York Post, music fans were shocked with meal prices that often exceed $100.

The Southern California event has been accused of being a “money trap” and “diabolical” in how much it costs music fans.

Attendees can expect the event to cost them several thousand dollars per fan for the weekend.

