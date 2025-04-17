George Clooney Continues to Knife Joe: Telling Biden to Step Down My ‘Civic Duty’

Actor George Clooney has said that his call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 election was his “civic duty.”

George Clooney engendered severe backlash after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the election, with Democrats squarely placing the blame on him for encouraging former President Joe Biden to drop from the race. Reports later indicated that the actor felt he was being used as a “scapegoat.” Speaking with Jake Tapper of CNN this week, the actor defended his decision once again.

“Well, I don’t know if it was brave,” Clooney told Tapper. “It was a civic duty.”

Clooney admitted in his op-ed that he noticed signs of Biden’s cognitive decline prior to his debate with President Trump when the two met for a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama. For some reason, he did not call for Biden to step down until after he bombed on live television in his first debate with Trump. Clooney told Tapper that he wrote the op-ed to finally tell the truth.

“When I saw people on my side of the street, not telling the truth, I thought that was time,” he said.

Clooney also admitted that some people are still “mad” at him for writing the op-ed, considering that Vice President Kamala Harris not only lost the Electoral College but also the popular vote to Trump.

“Some people, sure,” Clonney responded. “It’s okay. You know, listen, the idea of freedom of speech, you know, the specific idea of it is, you know – you can’t demand freedom of speech and then say, but don’t say bad things about me. Well, that’s the deal. You have to take a stand if you believe in it, take a stance, stand for it, and then deal with the consequences. That’s the rules.”

