Children’s YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Defends Her Pro-Palestinian Posts After Allegations of Antisemitism

Ms. Rachel, a popular YouTube star and children’s content creator, has defended her many posts about Palestinians in Gaza amid accusations of antisemitism.

Ms. Rachel, real name Rachel Griffin Accurso, shared a poem Thursday on her Instagram after the group StopAntisemitism penned a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi asking she be investigated for allegedly pushing Hamas talking points.

“Children have human rights. These rights are not just for some children, they are for all children. Standing up for children, especially those who are most vulnerable, is the right thing to do,” Accurso wrote.

“All children have the right to food, water, medical care and education. All children should be protected from violence,” she added in a caption.

In its letter to Bondi, StopAntiSemitism claimed that Accurso’s many social media posts about Gaza contained misinformation pushed by the terrorist organization Hamas.

“Given the vast sums of foreign funds that have been directed toward propagandizing our young people on college campuses, we suspect there is a similar dynamic in the online influencer space,” StopAntisemitism director Liora Rez said in the letter.

“We urge you and your office to investigate whether or not Ms. Rachel is being remunerated to disseminate Hamas-aligned propaganda to her millions of followers, as this may violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” Rez added.

According to the New York Post, the group allegedly “provided no public evidence to support claims that Accurso was working for Hamas to spread propaganda.”

As Breitbart News reported last year, Rachel Accurso generated backlash among some fans last year when she spoke out in favor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

“Happy pride to all of our wonderful family and friends,” said Accurso, wearing a rainbow-striped outfit. “This month and every month, I celebrate you. I’m so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are.”

“To those who are going to comment they can’t watch the show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way. God bless,” the childhood educator said. “I am not chasing fame or views. I’m standing strong in love.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.