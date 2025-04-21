Transgender Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Teases Permanent Move Out of America

Controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appears to be set to permanently relocate his residence outside the U.S.A.

In an interview with the UK-based gay website, Pink News, Mulvaney insisted that he is looking to permanently relocate to England.

“I’m trying to move here permanent,” he explained ahead of taking on the lead role in the musical stage play We Aren’t Kids Anymore at London’s Savoy Theatre.

“There’s something about being here that makes me feel like, um, people have been so kind, and um, I just, the theater culture’s amazing, and um, Percy Pigs are my favorite,” Mulvaney added.

“So honestly, that makes the move worth it,” he exclaimed.

The move to London would not be the first time Mulvaney has abandoned the U.S.A.

He took an extended trip to Peru in 2023 to “feel safe” after suffering a tidal wave of blowback from his calamitous partnership with beer brand Bud Light, the New York Post reported.

Britain may not be quite as “welcoming” as Mulvaney imagines, though. Not only did the country’s highest court just rule that transgenders are not real, biological women, but the country’s medical establishment has pulled back on its support for medical transgendering of children.

The website Mulvaney appeared on has had its own troubles recently. Last Dec. Pink News was wracked by accusations of sexual harassment inside its headquarters. Website chiefs Anthony James and Benjamin Cohen were both accused of inappropriate behavior by current and past staffers. Both men called the allegations false.

