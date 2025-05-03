After 6 Years and an Overturned Conviction, Jussie Smollett and Chicago Reach Settlement over Hate Crime Hoax

Hate crime hoaxer and actor Jussie Smollett has finally reached a settlement with the city of Chicago six years after the city sued him over his accusations.

Chicago sued Smollett after he was accused of orchestrating a hoax when he claimed in 2019 that he was assaulted by two men in MAGA hats during a freezing Chicago winter. Police later determined that Smollett knew the two men and had organized the “attack” so he could drum up publicity to help his acting career.

City officials sued Smollett to recover the $130,000 in expenses the city incurred investigating his claims of being subjected to a hate crime in the middle of deep blue Chicago.

But Smollett denied orchestrating the assault and counter sued the city for what he said were false accusations.

Now, according to NBC News, Smollett has settled the case, though the city has not reported the details saying they “need more time to finalize documentation.”

Smollett was the focus of a special prosecutor determined that Smollett did commit a hoax and also said Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx committed “substantial abuses of discretion” in her lax conduct of the case. Smollett was also charged with six disorderly conduct counts.

He was tried and convicted on these counts and was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation.

However, despite the conviction, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the Empire star’s hate crime hoax conviction and dropped all charges against him. They also ruled that he cannot be tried again.

