Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax Conviction Overturned by Illinois Supreme Court

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned disgraced Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax on Thursday, ruling that he cannot be tried again.

Cook County’s State’s Attorney Kim Fox had initially struck a plea deal with Smollet, requiring the actor to forfeit his $10,000 bond and complete 15 hours of volunteer community service.

“We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust,” Justice Rochford’s wrote.

“Nevertheless,” she continued, “what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied.”

This is a developing story.

