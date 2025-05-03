Irish Rap Group Kneecap Faces More Cancellations After ‘F**k Israel’ Coachella Performance

Irish hip hop group Kneecap continues to experience a loss of gigs after they hit the stage yelling “fuck Israel” at Coachella on April 18.

The group, consisting of DJ Próvaí, Mo Chara, and Móglaí Bap, have now had their tour in Germany cancelled, according to The Wrap.

Two German festivals, Hurricane and Southside, both removed the group from their performance schedules. And that is not all. Several shows in Cologne, Berlin, and Hamburg, have also been listed as cancelled.

The group has blasted the cancellations on X, saying that the festivals are trying to silence them and other bands with the cancellations.

The Belfast-based band raised outrage last month when they displayed slogans on stage at the Indio, California, event including “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” and “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Another caption read: “Enabled by the U.S. government, which arms and funds Israel despite their war crimes.”

They later took to social media to share some of the messages while alleging they were cut from the live-feed on purpose by organizers.

But since all that, the band has been canceled repeatedly after being accused of hate.

The group has worked to put the spotlight on others instead of on their own actions.

For instance, in an X post from Wednesday, the group tried to claim they are not the story. “Gaza is the story, Genocide is the story,” they claimed trying to shift the blame.

In another post made on Thursday, the group worked to refocus attention by accusing the British government of “war crimes” for supporting Israel.

The group has also attempted to claim that they do not support Hamas terrorism, writing, “We do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah,” and have accused opponents of taking their statements “out of context.”

