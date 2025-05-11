Father’s Viral Disney Video Exposes Company Fear Families Can No Longer Afford Parks

A father of five children in Florida revealed to shocked social media followers just how much he spent for a single day at Disney World in Orlando in a video that has gone viral on X with more than eight million views. Ticket prices for Disney’s parks and attractions have been soaring over the last few years. Last year, for instance, California’s Disneyland saw a 6.5 percent hike for its entry-level tickets.

“Here’s what a day at Disney cost me for a family of five,” the dad said before laying out each purchase that set hm back a grand total of $1,391.91 for a day at Disney’s top Florida attractions.

The father noted that parking for the day cost $30 before he even bought the tickets to get into the park. Then he shelled out a whopping $974 for his family with one child under ten years of age to get into the park.

He also pointed out that he decided to skip the extra $35 per person “Lightning Lane” pass because it only would have allowed them to skip the lines at three rides and he didn’t feel it was worth the cost.

Food was the biggest bite out of his wallet, the pressured pop noted.

The family went for ice creams bars and bottles of water for a cool $29.50, and then had a pretzels along with Dad’s beer for another $19. Then, for lunch, they had slices of pizza and a small soft drink for a total of $44.35. After that, when they visited the special Star Wars: Galazy Edge section, dad doled out another $53 for food, totaling $101.29 for Star Wars-themed snacks.

But the costs continued to rise after they left the rides because they decided to hit up the Disney Springs resort and dining area for dinner.

“This place was my literal hell; it was shoulder-to-shoulder in every store and restaurant,” the dad said.

The family took some seats at the Frontera Cocina Mexican restaurant for a meal that cost them $245.27.

Fans also complained that prices were so high that it was “offensive” in Florida.

It was also reported that nearly 50 percent of Disney visitors have gone into debt to take their family to Disney attractions.

