Watch: Comedian Theo Von Surprises U.S. Troops in Qatar Ahead of Trump Speech

Comedian and This Past Weekend podcast host Theo Von surprised U.S. servicemembers at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech.

Video footage posted to social media shows the comedian shaking hands with servicemembers and taking selfies before the president took the stage.

At some point, Von himself took the stage to deliver a comedy bit, in which he quipped, “I didn’t know I was going to be here, either. I promise you, this is definitely court ordered. I’m just getting out of some time.”

“They said, ‘Dude, do you want to go to the Middle East?’ and I’m like, ‘The Middle East of what? What do you even mean? You mean, like, Kentucky? What do you guys want?’ They’re like, ‘No, dude, the Middle East where the peace is,'” the comedian continued.

“If you’re hiring me to go over there and help with peace, then things are not good,” Von joked, adding, “I’m on TMZ right now having a bar fight in Nashville — you guys caught me on a tough week for peace.”

“They’re like, ‘No, dude, we want you to come over there and talk about peace and being in the Middle East. So, yeah, here I am,” the comedian said.

As Von paced the stage, he surmised, “Most of you guys have never seen me walk before,” before gesturing toward a glass barrier, adding, “Dude, these are bullet proof, I’m like, ‘What am I doing up here?'”

“Yeah, don’t shoot, I don’t even know whose team we’re on,” the This Past Weekend podcast host joked, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

“How many sides are on this base? It’s a big game of Clue,” Von added.

“I’m happy to be here,” the comedian stated. “I was just in New York when I got the call. People are so mean in New York, man, I said ‘Hello’ to a guy. He said, ‘No.’ Like, alright, dude. That checks out.”

President Trump later took the stage and thanked his son Barron for putting Von on his radar.

Von’s mention of a bar fight refers to a May 2 incident at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, in which the comedian was caught on camera grabbing a man by the throat and pushing him backward, according to a report by TMZ.

The man was allegedly “antagonizing” Von despite the comedian expressing he wanted to be left alone.

One source told the outlet that the man was with a group of people who were repeatedly harassing Von with threatening language, and that they had admitted they were trying to mess with the comedian on camera.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told TMZ they responded to the matter, but no further action would be taken.

