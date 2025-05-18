Malia Obama Accused Plagiarizing Indie Film for Her Nike Commercial

Former first daughter Malia Obama is being accused of stealing a portion of the Nike commercial she directed from an independent film that debuted in 2024.

Natalie Jasmine Harris, the creator of the film titled Grace, says she is shocked by how similar Obama’s commercial is to a scene in her movie.

Harris says that the scene in Obama’s commercial where two girls play pat-a-cake is nearly the same in style as the scene in her movie.

“It’s not about the game. It’s about the cinematic tools used to depict it,” Harris told Business Insider.

Harris notes that Obama’s commercial has framing and camera angles that seem to mimic her movie.

“I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard when you’ve poured your heart into telling stories with care and barely get the recognition you deserve. If brands want a certain look, why not hire from the source instead of for name recognition,” she said in a May 5 post on X.

Harris further said that what she feels is blatant copying of her work by Obama is “devastating.”

She also accused Nike of going with Obama merely because of the Obama name, not because of Malia’s abilities and skills while ignoring people out there who do have those skills.

“It speaks to a larger issue of brands not supporting independent artists and opting for folks who already have name recognition, which doesn’t breed innovative films or original storytelling,” she continued.

Harris also noted that she met Malia Obama last year at the Sundance Film Festival where Grace was screened.

