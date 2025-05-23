Billy Joel Cancels Global Tour Dates Over Brain Condition

Pop great Billy Joel is cancelling a series of global tour dates after being diagnosed with a brain condition that worsened because of recent performances, his staff said Friday.

“Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH),” the Piano Man’s team wrote on his website.

The Alzheimer’s Association says that NPH is “is a brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain’s ventricles.”

The dates include several in Britain, as well as a packed schedule crisscrossing the United States from July 2025 up until July 2026 when he was due to round off his ambitious string of dates in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Joel’s team added that “this condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”

The “We Didn’t Start the Fire” legend wrote “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”