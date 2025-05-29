Video: Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds Waves Palestinian Flag During Milan Concert

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds waved a Palestinian flag that had been thrown onto the stage during a concert in Milan, Italy.

He held it up to loud applause from the crowd before draping it over his shoulders while going on with the show.

A video of the moment has been widely shared across social media drawing mixed reactions.

The backlash from many stems in part from the American band’s previous decision to perform in Israel in October 2023, NDTV reports.

This was not the first time the band has sought to display its political sympathies.

Reynolds also waved the Ukrainian flag on the night.

Concert attendees reportedly have yet to see any sign of the American flag being flown at the venue by the band.