Rosie O’Donnell Will Return to U.S. When Trump’s White House ‘Is Finished and Hopefully Held Accountable for Their Crimes’

Rosie O’Donnell left the U.S. in high dudgeon after President Donald Trump reclaimed the White House. Now she is saying – no, promising – a return is impossible until “this administration is completely finished, and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.”

The self-deported Ireland resident made the revelation in an interview with Variety chief correspondent Daniel D’Addario.

The interviewer asked the former daytime talk show host, “I was delighted to see you pop up on “Hacks” recently as well, playing yourself. Any other comedies you’re thinking about joining?”

O’Donnell responded by saying other projects have been in the pipeline, however the current occupant of the White House puts her off:

[…] I don’t know — with the current political climate, when would it be safe to come back with my child? I’m not going to push it before this administration is completely finished, and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.

As Breitbart News reported, O’Donnell announced back in March she was moving to Ireland due to her extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Her decision to flee the country met with celebration from plenty of social media users and MAGA supporters, many of whom took to X to praise O’Donnell for finally taking the plunge and living up to her stated principles.

It also featured in a question posed in the White House itself:

Donald Trump Jokes with the Irish Prime Minister About Rosie O’Donnell’s Move to Ireland

More recently O’Donnell claimed millions of people will starve and die if the Republican tax cuts and spending legislation, known as the “Big, Beautiful Bill” passes and becomes law.

“Millions of people are going to go hungry. Millions of people are going to die,” the comedian asserted.

“Okay, I just wanna say this about American politics: the Big Beautiful Bill is not that,” O’Donnell said in a Tuesday TikTok video taken from her residence in Ireland.