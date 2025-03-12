‘Good Riddance’: America Celebrates Rosie O’Donnell’s Move to Ireland

U.S. social media users erupted in glee Tuesday after actress and leftist TV host Rosie O’Donnell announced that she was moving to Ireland due to her extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

As Breitbart News reported, O’Donnell, who has spent years threatening to move out of the U.S. because the nation insists on rejecting her extreme, left-wing, agenda has finally living up to her promise to abandon an America that is simply too sane for her to stomach.

Her decision to flee the country met with celebration from many center right social media users and MAGA supporters, many of whom took to X to praise O’Donnell for finally taking the plunge and living up to her stated principles.

One X user, joked, “Ellen, Oprah and now Rossie O’Donnell. If this keeps up, Americans will demand Donald Trump remain president for life!”

Another celebrated, writing, “This is a HUGE WIN for America. Good riddance be gone and stay gone. We don’t ever want you back here in America. You’re Irelands problem now!”

Arizona Republican Congressman Eli Crane even insisted that O’Donnell’s move is one of Trump’s biggest wins yet.

Many others also celebrated the announcement:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.