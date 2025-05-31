Mexican Band Grupo Firme Cancels U.S. Appearance over Visa Processing

May 31 (UPI) — A popular Mexican band named Grupo Firme was scheduled to play the La Onda Fest on Sunday, but it has canceled due to work visa-processing issues.

The festival is being held in Napa Valley, Calif., but the Tijuana-based band said its work visas are in an “administrative process” that won’t enable its members to participate in the festival, Billboard reported on Saturday.

“The visas of Grupo Firme and the team of Music VIP are in an administrative process by the U.S. Embassy, a situation that makes it impossible for Grupo Firme to perform at La Onda Fest as planned,” the musical group posted on social media.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause,” the band said. “We appreciate your understanding and, above all, the love from our fans in the U.S.”

The band intends to perform again in the United States, but the visa-processing issue is stopping it from doing so at the moment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Mexico told Billboard that visa records are confidential and staff cannot and will not discuss individual cases.

The band is not the only Mexican musical act to encounter visa issues.

Singer Julion Alvarez postponed a sold-out show scheduled May 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA Today reported.

His band, Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda, sold nearly all of the 50,000 tickets for the concert.

Alvarez, 42, learned his visa had been canceled, and it would be impossible to perform the next day.

Promoter CMN and the Copar Music record company said they will reschedule the concert.

Ticketholders have the option of getting a refund or using their tickets if the event is rescheduled.