‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor Jonathan Joss Shot Dead Following Argument with Neighbor

King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss was shot dead around 7 p.m. following an argument with his neighbor in San Antonio, Texas.

People magazine reported that police were called an officers arrived to find Joss lying “near the roadway.” The New York Post indicated that Joss got into an argument with his neighbor and “the neighbor pulled out a gun and shot him several times.”

EMS personnel tried to save Joss’s life but he died at the scene.

Police took the shooting suspect, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Cejam, into custody and charged him with murder.

Joss was the voice of John Redcorn from 1996 into the 2000s. People noted that he was “set to return to the newly announced revival of the hit animated sitcom,” which will air on Hulu at the end of the summer.

