‘Game of Thrones’ Star Liam Cunningham Joins Greta Thunberg Delivering Aid in Gaza

Actor Liam Cunningham, who played Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones, joined climate activist Greta Thunberg in her quest to deliver aid to Gaza.

Cunningham set sail from Italy with Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent, with the aim entering Gaza to deliver aid, claiming the Palestinians have been under a blockade by Israel.

“‘Madleen’ sails to Gaza today with twelve humanitarians and as much life-saving aid as she can carry, including baby formula, medical supplies, and more. She departs from European territorial waters, sailing entirely through international waters into Palestinian waters off Gaza,” the coalition wrote in a social media post Sunday.

“Unarmed and nonviolent, ‘Madleen’ poses no threat. She sails in full accordance with international law. Any attack or interference will be a deliberate, unlawful assault on civilians,” it added.

In a video posted to social media, Cunningham said he and his crew were departing to “break the siege in Gaza.”

In a press conference on Sunday, Thunberg burst into tears while claiming that her trip will raise “international awareness” about the situation in Gaza.

“We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying,” Thunberg said. “Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.”

