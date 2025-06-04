Michael Moore Floats Left-Wing Rewrite of Pledge of Allegiance Attacking ‘MAGA Heads’

Radical left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore thinks he has a better idea for the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, one he says can unite progressives against the “MAGA heads” he despises.

Moore debuted his new pledge on his substack account where he claimed he was trying to “fight for the survival” of the country even as his ideas tear it down.

“For you. For me. For the people and for the country that deep down — in spite of its MAGA-heads, in spite of its insanity — we’ve decided to fight for its survival, holding onto a belief that we can make it better, that we can fix it, that we can end the madness and create a true Democracy for which it stands,” he wrote as an introduction to his new pledge.

To kick off his newly re-written pledge, instead of pledging to the country, Moore says we should pledge to the “people of the United States.” Indeed, he seems wholly uninterested in the United States of America itself, as his pledge focuses on “one world” instead of “one nation.”

Moore’s refashioned pledge reads as follows:

I pledge allegiance to the people of the United States of America. And to the democracy for which we all stand: One person, one vote, one nation, part of one world, everyone! A seat at the table! Everyone! A slice of the pie! With liberty and justice, equality, and kindness and the pursuit of happiness for all.

After debuting his new pledge, Moore urged fans to engage in political acts with the same effort they put into breathing.

“Our hearts do not go more than a second without creating a beat. Our lungs do not skip more than 3 seconds without taking a breath. Can we all, all of us, together, pledge to not skip a day right now without taking some simple sort of political action?” he wrote.

While he claimed to be creating a new pledge of allegiance, Moore revealed that he does not understand the very country he claims to be “fixing.” Chief among his misconceptions is that the U.S. has never been a “democracy.”

Yet, even as he is touting “the people” in his new pledge, Moore has also recently said that those same “people” are “not good.”

Last year, he railed against the people of the United States for electing Donald Trump to the White House.

Immediately after the election, Moore excoriated America, said we are “not a good people,” and insisted that America has a “non-stop cavalcade, a sordid laundry list of evil deeds.”

