Michael Moore Says Electing Trump Part of America’s ‘List of Evil Deeds’: ‘We Are Not a Good People’

Radial, left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has denounced Americans and is insisting we are “not a good people” in the wake of Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

Moore has gone where the “logic” of his extremist, left-wing ideology must inevitably lead in a screed published to his website where he says Americans are horrible, racist, violent, hateful human beings. All because they by and large disagree with his political pontifications.

The Bowling for Columbine director kicked off his attack on America by recounting the “genocide of 20 million Native Americans,” slavery, and the Vietnam war, which quickly led him to the proclamation “We are not a good people,” a line he printed in bold type.

America’s “evil” led us “directly” to Trump’s election, the anti-American leftist continued.

“We have a non-stop cavalcade, a sordid laundry list of evil deeds that led us directly to last week, to the point where we the people, by popular vote, elected a 34-time convicted felon, a fascist, and a civilly-charged and convicted sexual abuser to be our 47th president of the United States. And we did so after he clearly and quite honestly warned us that he was going to do a mass round-up and deportation of nearly 15 million people,” Moore told his fans.

Moore next added an outright lie, writing, “And that he would consider executing people he referred to as “the enemy within” (i.e. his political opponents and those who were disloyal to him).”

The filmmaker and podcaster went on to hope that the next election will swing back in the left’s favor, but only if some of Kamala’s mistakes are corrected. Those mistakes, he said, include having been seen with Wall Street billionaires, war criminals, and for funding Israel.

Moore then added his recommendations on how to get that majority back, the first of which is to “Be the Anti-Trump” by “practicing kindness.” He then described “being kind” by claiming that Trump and his supporters practice “cruelty, hatred, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance and fear,” proving that he doesn’t really understand the definition of the word “kind.”

He added that people should “listen,” with the addition of “especially to women.”

Moore also suggested to his readers that they should join some left-wing organization and hoped people would support the creation of a “First People’s Cultural Center” in their town.

This one was, well, sort of out there. He went on to say he wants people to “take care” of themselves. But his suggestion on how to do that made him look exactly like the sort of weirdos that caused regular Americans to abandon the Democrats and to drift over to the Trump banner in this election.

Take care of yourself. We need strength to fight. It’s really that simple. And for us to win, really win, this will require 100% of our body, mind and soul. So… Drink tea. Listen to music. Go snowshoeing. Eat ice cream. Rest, on a shoulder. Randomly just start singing The Beatles’ “Let It Be” — right now. Don’t wait, just sing. “When I find myself in times of trouble…” Practice gratitude. Get a pedicure. Notice birds. Do standing push-ups against a closet door. Cross the river into Canada — with no clue as to why you’re there. (Pro Tip: Call home and announce you’ve left the country.)

Moore also warned fans to “get some real news” after which he offered left-wing sources such as ProPublica, The Guardian, the CBC, John Oliver, Chris Hedges, and other far left outlets. He closed that list of recommended sources with terrorist-supported Al-Jazeera.

Next, Moore added a laundry list of the aggrieved minorities to whom he wants his supporters to grovel:

Make this pledge: I will be the first to stand for __________. Migrants who’ve come to this land. The unjustly incarcerated. The Palestinians who are being erased. The books I want my daughter to read — especially at 8 years old. The frightened Trans kid who sees political ads on TV warning the world that he is the monster.

After years of calling every center-right American a racist, a Nazi, a sexist, a hater, and a monster, Moore next advised people to “forgive someone,” then asked people to laugh more, two ideals he, himself, seems to rarely practice.

In the end, Moore’s fans would probably do themselves a favor if they listened to Bill Maher, instead of Moore. After all, Moore’s antics these last ten years or so is why the Democrats lost. But Maher had something more useful to say. Maher closed his recent show with some very good advice to Democrats warning them to stop being stupid:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston