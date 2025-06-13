Caitlin Jenner, in Israel for Pride Parade, Spends Evening in Bomb Shelter

Caitlin Jenner, who is visiting in Israel to participate in Pride festivities, spent the evening Friday in a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv as Iran fired barrages of ballistic missiles at the country.

An Israeli friend posted a selfie with Jenner on X, adding (in Hebrew): “What are you doing during the sirens? Because I’m drinking wine with Caitlin.”

Jenner had scheduled to participate in the Tel Aviv Pride parade, a massive LGBTQ+ celebration centered on the beachfront, which was postponed due to the war. It is usually the largest such event in the Middle East; a smaller one was held in Jerusalem. There are no such parades or events in any other Middle Eastern country.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Jenner’s visit had been disrupted:

A visit by former Olympian and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner to Israel has been disrupted by the breakout of a war with Iran. “Yesterday in Jerusalem. My heart is with Israel now and forever. Evil shall not prevail!” Jenner said in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing images of the Israel and U.S. flags. The social media message included a photo of Jenner at the historic Western Wall in Jerusalem, with her head bowed. As she expressed her support for Israel, Jenner’s participation as guest of honor in a June 13 Pride Parade in Tel Aviv was also pre-empted by Israeli’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and other military targets. That forced the cancellation of the Tel Aviv Pride Parade over fears for possible retaliation by Iran.

Iran launched its missiles in retaliation for massive Israeli airstrikes earlier Friday on the regime’s nuclear sites and military leaders. Most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses; a few landed, and seven injuries were reported, most of them light.

